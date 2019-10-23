LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Note: The above video is from 2018.

It’s time to unleash your inner child – the LEGO convention is coming back to Louisville!

The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is returning to the Bluegrass state for the fourth time on February 1 and February 2. The event sold out last year, so the 2020 convention will take place in an even larger exhibit hall at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

The event features hands-on building, incredible LEGO displays by internationally renowned artists, creative experiences, a challenge zone, meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, and unique activities you won’t find anywhere else. Exclusive LEGO merchandise and goodies will be available for purchase at the convention.

“We are so excited to be returning to Louisville, Kentucky for our fourth year,” said Gresyon Beights. Beights started the LEGO Fan Convention when he was only 14 years old in 2015.

Tickets are $15 and are available starting on October 23. Last year’s event did sell out, so early booking is advised. You can buy tickets online on BrickUniverse.com.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.