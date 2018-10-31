LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Leaders from all religions, races, cultures, and causes came together on the steps of Metro Hall Wednesday morning to honor the victims of the recent shootings in Louisville and Pittsburgh.

The gathering was not just a moment of unity and silence, but also a call to action to end violence and hate. Several religious leaders encouraged peace and love instead of hate and violence.

"May the tears shed for these souls gunned down in a war against hope water the seeds of compassion,” The Temple Rabbi Gaylia Rooks said. "Let there be peace. Let there be light. Let there be promise. Let there be love."

First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown Senior Pastor Kevin Nelson agreed with Rooks, saying his hope is that the community will learn from this tragedy and respect each other for who they are, not what they look like.

“My cry to this city, my cry to this nation, and my cry to this world is that regardless of our differences, let's make an investment. Make the investment and take the risk of your own people, of your own party, of your own loved ones ousting you, but stand for what's right," Nelson said. "The return that I want is a race of people that love each other and respect the differences that God has created us in and not to be so concerned about what others say, but to know that the return in the end, will benefit us all and not just a few."

Nelson also called on people to notice the racial problems across the country and work together to overcome hatred.

"This is not just something that happened to us – this is a racial problem across this country," Nelson said. "Call hate what it is. Call racism what it is, and then choose to make differences legislatively so that we can change the laws and do the things that are good for all people."

Congressman John Yarmuth agreed with Nelson, saying this intolerance is part of a much larger national issue.

"We need strong national leadership to stand up against intolerance at every level. It represents a much bigger and insidious sentiment in this country that we need to push back on at every opportunity,” Yarmuth said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said it is important to remember those we lost, but not let the tragedy cause fear in our community.

"Even as grief gradually gives way to healing, there will be scars. These scars are part of us now, part of the shared experience and memory that makes us a community," Fischer said. "We will not let the actions of one hate-filled individual impact our determination to build a more perfect city. We are one city with one future. We refuse to live in fear or isolation. We refuse to give in or to excuse racism, hatred, and prejudice. The America we deserve does not shrink from challenges. The America we deserve finds a way. To suggest anything else is an insult."

Instead, Fischer encouraged citizens to honor the memories of the victims by working together to heal the community.

“In memory of Maurice, Vickie, and all of those that we're here to remember and honor, let's dedicate ourselves to the future of the city that we all deserve," Fischer said. "It's a city of brothers and sisters joined by a common heart aimed at celebrating the beautiful human potential that we all possess. Together, we will find the way."

Mayor Fischer also detailed future plans to make Louisville a more equitable city. It includes a Lean Into Louisville initiative to help the community overcome all forms of hate and discrimination. It's spearheaded by Kellie Watson, the daughter of Maurice Stallard, and will launch next year.

