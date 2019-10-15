(WHAS11)-The circle of empty seats surrounding Jefferson Square Park Tuesday afternoon stood as a symbol of lives lost to domestic violence.

“Losing a loved one is never, ever easy. But losing a loved one to heinous acts of violence can be hard to grapple with,” said President of the Center of Women and Families, Elizabeth Wessels-Martin.

The organization has served more than 7,000 people across nine counties.

“That tells you how incredible this epidemic really is,” Wessels-Martin explained.

It’s an epidemic that's taken the lives of 34 men and women across Kentuckiana just this year. It's why the Center of Women and Families is trying to prevent the partner on partner crime.

“We will talk to you about ways to protect yourself, such as taking an emergency protective order out, that is an extra layer of protection for the victims,” she said.



It's a solution that seems simple but is sometimes violated. It happened last week in Henry County.

Terry Whitehouse went on the run for a day and a half with his kidnapped wife and mother-in-law. Police also believe he killed his father-in-law.

RELATED: Kidnapped mother-in-law: "I'm glad I don't have to plan two funerals"



“ The first 24 hours an emergency protective order is taken is is the most dangerous, because the abuser is angry,” Wessels-Martin explained.



Whitehouse took the women less than a day after being released from jail after he was locked up for defying an EPO his wife filed.

Wessels-Martin said that’s why safety planning is equally essential.



“Can you change your locks to your house, is your house secure so that when the perp is released from jail, because that might happen like in Terry's situation, are you safe in your home?”



For now, this community is hoping for more stories of survival and leaves flowers for those who won’t be forgotten.

For help and information dealing with domestic violence, click here.

RELATED: Accused murderer, kidnapper arraigned in Henry County court

RELATED: Henry County murder, kidnapping suspect captured; kidnapped wife found safe

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.