LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The city of Louisville is working to move people with addiction away from the criminal justice system and into treatment programs. The initiative is called LEAD or Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion.

Over the next 18 months, LMPD officers will work to identify 50 candidates for the program in the Russell and Portland neighborhoods. Instead of immediately taking those offenders to jail, they will have the option to voluntarily enter the LEAD program.

"It’s an immediate connection that we're making with that person in crisis in need with that case manager right then and there. It keeps people away from that revolving cycle of arrest, incarceration and release,” Lt. Mike Sullivan of LMPD said.

Volunteers of America work with participants to coordinate services they need to get themselves back to a healthy and productive lifestyle.

The program is expected to be fully launched in October.

