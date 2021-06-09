Police: Woman escapes kidnapping in Old Louisville

LMPD said a man attempted to take a woman but struggled to start the car, allowing her time to escape.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Old Louisville took advantage of a small window of opportunity Monday, escaping a burglar attempting to kidnap her.

Louisville police said a man broke into a home near 1st and E. Ormsby Avenue at around 4 a.m. through a side window. After burglarizing the home, police said he woke up the homeowner and demanded the keys to her car.

The man attempted to take the homeowner with him, but struggled to start the car. That is when LMPD said the woman saw her chance to run. She was able to run away and call police.

Officers arrived minutes later, but the suspect got away. Police said they are still looking for security footage to track down the man described as a short, slim Black man dressed in black.

WHAS11 will update this story with more information.

