'If there was ever a tornado, I wanted to hide in the body chute': People duck for cover in Waverly Hills Sanatorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The executive director of the Waverly Hills Sanatorium said there was a tour last Friday night when the tornado warnings were issued for Kentuckiana.

Executive Director Dale Clark said for safety, the tour guides moved dozens of guests to what they call the body chute.

"We actually came up with a plan when those tornadoes hit in December," said Clark. “I radioed all the tour guides to quickly, and calmly and safely as possible, to get everybody down here. Because as soon as we came around that corner, we're underground. So, it's better than a basement."

Waverly Hills says the tour guides told the guests stories and kept them entertained until the tornado warning ended and it was safe to leave.

Clark said, "If there was ever a tornado, I wanted to hide in the body chute."

Clark said while the tours did run over a little bit, they continued where they left off once the coast was clear.

Waverly Hills Sanatorium used to house tuberculosis patients in the 1900s.

