Louisville had the highest price of gas in Kentucky over the weekend

Louisville's average price of gas on Monday is just a few cents higher than the national average of $3.82.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The price of gas continues to rise across much of Kentuckiana and drivers are feeling the pain.

As of Monday, Aug. 21, the average price of gas in Louisville is $3.86. GasBuddy reports those prices have risen another 11 cents since last week and are nearly 50 cents higher than this time last month.

According to GasBuddy, the highest gas prices in Kentucky could be found in Louisville on Sunday, Aug. 20. The most expensive gas station in the Metro was charging $4.19 per gallon.

The cheapest gas across the state yesterday was $3.08, a 19-cent difference compared to the cheapest gas found in Louisville: $3.28.

If you're looking to find any relief across the river in southern Indiana, you're unfortunately out of luck.

The average price of gas in Floyd County, Indiana on Monday is $4.08. The cheapest average in our southern Indiana counties can be found in Scott County, which has an average price of $3.73.

Why is gas so expensive?

Louisville isn't the only city hurting from these high gas prices. There are several factors impacting the rising cost of fuel across the United States, experts say.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told WHAS11 last week that the increased prices were due to "a lot of abnormalities." But now more severe weather looks to continue the incline.

"With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump," De Haan said.

He expects prices to start winding down around mid-to-late September or even November.

