'Somebody knows something': Louisville woman asking for help in finding lost food truck

Last week Jasmine Oliver parked the truck at her god mom's thinking nothing of it. That's where it disappeared.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is asking for help after she said her food truck was stolen. She calls it the Purple Love Food Truck and uses the kitchen on wheels as her business and to feed those in need.

"It's mine. I deserve it. I worked hard for it. Nobody else did [it] for me," said owner Jasmine Oliver. "It was just my idea to bring the community together by feeding everyone for free."

Oliver got the idea to start a food truck last April. She decided she would use it to feed the homeless and those in need while the pandemic raged on.

"I put a lot of money into this food truck. The paint, you know, I call it purple love, you know, I put a lot of energy and time into it," said Oliver.

Last week Oliver parked the truck at her god mom's thinking nothing of it.

That's where it disappeared.

"Somebody knows something. You know, a food truck just doesn't disappear," said Oliver.

Oliver's mentor Angela Renfro, executive director for the Kristylove Foundation, said she wants to be there for her.

"I told Jasmine, that you know, that we're going to help her to get through this, we're going to get through this together," said Renfro.

Renfro said her organization is planning to give Oliver $2,000 to either replace or repair her truck should they find it and asks if anyone in the community would be willing to match their donation.

Oliver notes that even through all of the pain, she is staying grateful.

"I'm trying to show gratitude, because, you know, I know life gets hard and people need money and stuff," said Oliver.

Oliver siad her family will take a hit because of this.

"I'm afraid to even tell my daughter or my son because they love the food truck," said Oliver.

Oliver is working with Louisville police to get back her truck. She said a detective is supposed to be assigned to her case soon.

If anyone knows anything, she says please contact LMPD at (502) 572-LMPD or by reaching out to her at (502) 631-7679. Her email is jazzygotgo@yahoo.com.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.