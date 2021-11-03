What you need to know for March 11, 2021

Here are some top and trending stories across Kentuckiana for Thursday.

Heads up for downtown travel this weekend

Gatherings and demonstrations are expected this weekend as the community honors Breonna Taylor on the one-year anniversary of her death.

After the morning rush hour on Friday, several roads in downtown Louisville will be closed to make sure that everyone participating can stay safe, according to local leaders. Blocks next to Jefferson Square Park will be blocked off to everyone except pedestrian traffic through Sunday. You can see the full list of road closures here.

Some TARC buses that run downtown will also take different routes.

Mayor Greg Fischer said the city will install a permanent marker to memorialize the racial justice demonstrations held in 2020.

Checks are coming!

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is going to President Biden’s desk, which means that stimulus payments could be hitting your bank account as early as next week.

According to the bill, individual tax filers who make up to $75,000 will get $1,400 and couples who file jointly and make up to $150,000 will get $2,800. This tool from Omni Calculator may help you determine how much you could get.

One thing that could cause a delay is tax season. The IRS is currently working on processing returns and refunds, so they’ll have to do both simultaneously.

The bill also includes funding for unemployment, schools, businesses and expanding COVID-19 testing and vaccination capabilities.

Ethan's new beginning is our happy ending

It’s the moment we’ve all waited for. In January, a dog was carried into the Kentucky Humane Society, barely holding onto life. A little over a month later, Ethan walked out of the shelter with confidence, his foster family (turned adoptive family) following right behind.

The shelter hosted a grand celebration for Ethan, his recovery and his adoption on Wednesday.

The dog left for dead in a parking lot quickly became a star on social media and people followed along with his progress. And for those who loved following Ethan’s journey, it’s only just beginning. His new family has already set up a Facebook page to share updates on his second chance at a life filled with love.

