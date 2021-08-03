What you need to know for March 8, 2021

Here are some of your top stories for Monday.

LMPD investigating trio of deadly shootings

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating three separate shootings Sunday night that left one woman and two men dead.

All three shootings happened within about an hour of each other, and two of them happened around 10 p.m. They happened in three different neighborhoods and police said they appear unrelated.

There are no suspects in any of these cases. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Why are gas prices on the rise?

Gas prices are about a dollar more than they were in April 2020 and they are still rising. While many may be tempted to blame political changes at the White House, a spokesperson from AAA said that’s not the case.

The biggest factors for the price jump are increases in crude oil prices (fueled by the market’s optimism about the COVID-19 vaccine) and the recent snowstorm that hit the southern United States, shutting down refineries in Texas. Jeanette McGee with AAA said the price changes are “not a result of anything political” or related to President Biden’s cancelation of the Keystone Pipeline segment.

AAA is expecting gasoline prices to hit an average of $2.80 this month and could inch closer to $3 per gallon this spring, but thankfully prices are expected to fall again as more people hit the road this summer.

Celebrating awesome women

March 8 is International Women’s Day. This year’s campaign theme is #ChooseToChallenge, which aims to celebrate women’s achievements and empower women to call out gender bias and inequality.

The Filson Historical Society’s “Women at Work” exhibit showcases the working women of Kentucky in the 19th and 20th centuries. While the historical society’s doors are still closed due to COVID-19, people can explore some of the incredible women who contributed to education, art, law and more through a virtual exhibit.

