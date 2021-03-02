What you need to know for Feb. 3, 2021

Here are some top stories to get your Wednesday started.

Back to school for JCPS?

When could Jefferson County Public Schools welcome students back into the school buildings and classrooms? The superintendent says the answer all depends on the COVID-19 vaccine supply.

At a school board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said all JCPS staff members who wanted the vaccine will have their first shot by next week and their booster shot 28 days after that.

Two weeks after teachers receive both vaccinations, Dr. Pollio said the district could start bringing back elementary staff and other start dates would follow.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the state’s vaccine supply would be increased by 5% thanks to the federal COVID-19 team, but supply will continue to be the primary challenge for vaccine distribution.

Metro Council proposes parental leave for city employees

If you work for the city of Louisville, you could soon get 12 weeks of paid leave after the birth of a child or after an adoption. The Louisville Metro Council discussed the proposed ordinance at their meeting Tuesday night.

As of right now, city employees can use sick or vacation time, or take unpaid leave to spend time with their new children. If the ordinance is passed, parents would be able to receive 12 weeks of paid leave, but it could cost extra for taxpayers in the long run.

Councilmembers Jessica Green and Cassie Chambers Armstrong, both mothers themselves, are in full support of the ordinance.

“It is so important for parents to be able to have time to bond with their children,” Councilwoman Green said.

About that third stimulus check...

The process of approving a third stimulus checks for Americans is still underway. On Tuesday, President Biden rejected an alternate COVID rescue plan pitched by Republicans. Biden said the $618 billion plan would be insufficient to meet the current need.

In the Senate, Democrats are pushing ahead with Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan, voting to launch a process that would allow them to approve the rescue package on their own, even if Republicans refused to support it.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell criticized the vote, calling the partisan move “unfortunate.”

Biden’s proposal includes $1,400 checks for individuals earning less than $75,000 per year. The plan also includes aid to schools, state and local governments and unemployment insurance.

The goal is to have the plan approved by March.

