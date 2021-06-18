What you need to know for June 18, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Friday, Kentuckiana!

Here are some top stories around our area for June 18, 2021.

"They feel there's no hope"

There have been around 400 shootings in Louisville so far this year. Many families who have experienced this violence want to leave their neighborhoods, but they don’t have the resources to move.

Louisville leaders are talking about creating a program that could help these families relocate so they can feel safe in their homes again. The program will likely only move forward if there’s enough money in the city’s budget for it.

Louisville needs lifeguards

Most of Louisville’s public pools were able to open for the summer, but they may not be able to stay that way if the city can’t hire more lifeguards.

If you or someone you know is interested in being a lifeguard this summer, Algonquin Pool is holding a training class from noon to 5 p.m. on June 21.

Juneteenth in Kentuckiana

With the passage of a new law, Juneteenth is now officially a federal holiday. If you want to participate in some local Juneteenth events, there are plenty of ways you can get involved this weekend.

A community bike ride, worship service and pop-up shopping event are all on the calendar. See a full list of Juneteenth events in Kentuckiana here.

