What you need to know for July 8, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for July 8, 2021.

Taskforce taking on sexual assault cases

Thousands of sexual assault cases have yet to be solved in Kentucky due to a massive backlog of rape kits and not enough detectives to investigate them.

To alleviate this issue, a $1.5 million grant from the Department of Justice will be used to create a designated Kentucky State Police task force focused on solving these crimes.

According to Gov. Beshear, this new team will focus on cold cases, where testing older rape kits or new DNA could bring closure to victims and survivors.

How would you spend $300 million?

The city of Louisville is getting more than $380 million through the American Rescue Plan and now is your time to tell Metro Council how you think that money should be used.

So far, the council knows how they’re going to spend around $40 million of the funds, but the rest is still up for discussion.

Three public meetings will be held to talk about possible uses for the money later this month. The meetings are scheduled for July 17, July 19 and July 26. If you’re unable to attend a meeting in person, you can also submit your comments online.

Update your system - now!

Heads up, PC users! Microsoft discovered a bug yesterday that could allow hackers to install programs, view or delete your data or create new accounts on your system.

They’ve already created a fix for nearly all operating systems, you just need to install the update.

