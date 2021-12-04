What you need to know for April 12, 2021

Happy Monday! Here are some top stories around our area to start your day.

Before we dive into a new week, let's take a look at some things happening around Kentuckiana.

Thunder Over Louisville is only five days away!

Kentucky father's heartbreaking discovery

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a group of boys was reported for bullying an 11-year-old girl on social media. The girl’s father said he was alerted to the issue by her school, which showed him screenshots of messages wishing the girl harm and encouraging her to kill herself.

“I wanted to protect my daughter and I wanted the parents to see it,” Corey Heim said. “I wanted them to recognize what their sons had done and what they could’ve done.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging parents to monitor their children’s social media and discuss the possible consequences of online bullying.

Cardinal Stadium vaccination site opens

Kentucky’s largest mass-vaccination site opens at UofL’s Cardinal Stadium Monday morning at 9 a.m. COVID-19 vaccinations will be given in 24 drive-through lanes in the Purple Lot. Traffic will be diverted at Floyd Street and officials with the site said there shouldn’t be any major traffic issues.

Appointments are now available online through May 28 for all Kentuckians 16 and older. Visit their website to find an appointment time or call (502) 681-1435.

Governor Andy Beshear said the goal for the site is to vaccinate 4,000 Kentuckians a day. Anyone 16 years old and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

Who needs Taco Tuesday?

You don’t have to wait until Tuesday to get your taco fix - Louisville Taco Week begins Monday! From April 12 to April 18, restaurants in the Louisville area are offering specialty tacos for $2 each.

Louisville Taco Week passports will help guide taco lovers to participating restaurants, which include Agave & Rye, Limon Y Sal and Taco Luchador.

Participants who earn a stamp from four or more participating locations on their passport and will be entered to win the grand prize of $250 in gift cards and el Jimador merchandise.

