What you need to know for March 26, 2021

Here are some top stories for Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Friday!

Next weekend is Easter - make sure you visit a fish fry before the end of the Lent season!

Here are some top stories to start your day.

"Illuminating our Community"

The biggest question on most people’s minds is where will the fireworks for Thunder Over Louisville be held this year? To discourage crowds, officials with the Kentucky Derby Festival are keeping that info under wraps until the night of the event.

What we do know is that the fireworks will be set off in five different locations across Louisville and Southern Indiana, so pretty much everyone could have a chance to see them from their front porch.

The air show will be shorter this year, but will still include plenty of incredible stunts. Plus, a brand-new drone show will be featured before the fireworks begin Saturday night.

No matter where you live, the best way to catch all the action will be to tune into WHAS11 on-air or online April 17.

Vaccine eligibility expanding again

Gov. Beshear announced Thursday that all Kentucky residents 40 years old and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week. About 1.25 million Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of the vaccine so far.

New vaccination sites will be opening up soon as well, including one at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The racetrack will provide vaccines in partnership with Norton Healthcare at a clinic on March 29, 30 and 31. Priority will be given to those who live in neighborhoods surrounding Churchill Downs.

Versailles man in custody after incident outside UK Hospital

A scary situation ended peacefully in Lexington Thursday afternoon. According to UK Police Chief Joe Monroe, Versailles police reported a man considered “armed and dangerous” was visiting a family member at UK Hospital. Police were able to find and arrest the man without incident as he walked out of the hospital. No one was injured.

Chief Monroe said the man had firearms and body armor in his possession when he was arrested. Officers also found possible explosive devices.

The man has been identified as a Versailles resident and is facing several charges.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.