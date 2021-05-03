What you need to know for March 4, 2021

Happy Friday! Here are some news updates and headlines for your weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Friday!

Another workweek is coming to an end - let's get your day started with some interesting stories around our area.

New rules to protect refs are in the works

A bill that would make intimidating a sports referee a misdemeanor in Kentucky took another step forward this week. Under House Bill 89, a person could be charged for making threats to harm a referee, their family or property.

People in the officiating community said the verbal and sometimes physical abuse they face is causing many to quit and is keeping others from pursuing the profession. Without these officials, schools and clubs have more difficulty getting onto the field or court.

House Bill 89 passed the Senate Judiciary Committee and will now to go the full Senate for a vote.

A positive update on the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy

New data from the CDC could be promising news for pregnant women who want to get vaccinated against COVID-19. While early research from Moderna and Pfizer didn’t include pregnant women, follow-up studies are being conducted and things are going well so far.

“We have had no adverse events, bad outcomes,” said Dr. Lyndsey Neese with Norton Healthcare. The data shows that there is no increased risk of miscarriage, pregnancy complications or birth defects in women who have had the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Neese said she encourages her pregnant patients to get the vaccine because the potential side effects from getting COVID-19 are more concerning to her than any risks associated with the vaccine.

A look back at Louisville's flooding history

Rising water is not a new sight for people who have lived in the Ohio Valley for a long time. While recent flooding has impacted many people in our community, this week doesn’t even begin to compare to some of the devastating floods Louisville has experienced over the years.

We dug into the archives to revisit some of these historic events, including the flood of 1964 that left Valley Station underwater and a summer day in 2009 when eight inches of rain fell in less than two hours.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.