What you need to know for June 30, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for June 30, 2021.

Hiring woes in Kentucky Schools

Various Kentucky schools are facing a shortage of employees just weeks before class is back in session. From Hardin, Shelby and Oldham Counties, districts have hundreds of positions available, as the pandemic has caused difficulties retaining and recruiting workers.

“We’re limping out of 15 months of uncertainty,” Wright said. “It’s just a little unnerving," John Wright, Hardin County Schools community relations specialist, said.

School districts said the most difficult position to fill is bus drivers. The state is currently a shortage of the school employees and ranks as the number one opening across multiple local school districts.

JCPS said they will likely hire around 300 over the course of this year.

Caution to Ohio River boaters

Police divers and search crews are stressing the importance of river safety to boaters on the Ohio River.

The Falls of the Ohio State Park in Indiana says that one person drowns in the river every year.

Larry Church, a search rescue volunteer, has rescued six people from the river and says all boaters — even the most experienced in the community — need to be careful.

"This river is dangerous," Church said. "I grew up on it and not one time am I ever comfortable on it. Down below that dam…you mess up down there, a lot of times you mess up once. You don't get a second time."

He helped search for Jacob Stover, the 16-year-old kayaker who went missing on the Ohio River in January.

The Stovers hope their son's story can help start crucial conversations around safety on the deceiving water of the Ohio River.

Future Healers program

To combat secondhand trauma from gun violence that affects Louisville's youth, University of Louisville (UofL) Health and Game Changers are coming together to work on a pilot program called Future Healers.

"Our goal is to grow this in a very impactful and meaningful way," Christopher 2X said.

UofL medical students plan to work with children affected by gun violence and help them navigate through hard times.



