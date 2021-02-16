What you need to know for Feb. 16, 2021

Here are some of your top stories in Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

We're not finished with winter weather yet

Sleet may have lowered our predicted snow totals but plenty of wintry precipitation still fell overnight Monday - which could impact your Tuesday morning commute.

Check our interactive traffic map before you hit the road and leave yourself plenty of time to get to where you're headed. If you can avoid travel, it's best to stay home this morning.

We'll get a brief break from the snow during the day Tuesday, but another system is headed our way. Right now it's looking like it could bring more snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday, but that could easily change as it gets closer.

The unsung heroes of the pandemic

Everyone chooses a career path and that path could lead you on a journey.

After nearly 20 years of working in environmental services at hospitals, Dennis Eaton’s journey could not have prepared him for what 2020 would bring.

He's the reason healthcare workers have a safe space to treat their patients. The reason patients have a clean and comfortable room.

“What we do, we do for the patients. They’re the number one reason we’re here,” he explained.

Where's my tax refund?

So, you've been proactive and turned in your tax return already or are planning to do so shortly. How do you check the status of your refund?

The IRS has a "Where's My Refund" page on its website that lets tax filers know whether their return has been received, if their refund has been approved and if payment is on its way.

Those who choose to mail in their return and are expecting a mailed check should be prepared for a significantly longer wait to use the tool due to the ongoing pandemic. Don't call the IRS unless it's been more than 21 days since you filed or the filing tool tells you to call.

