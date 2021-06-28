What you need to know for June 28, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Monday.

Park loop reopening

For the first time in more than a year, parts of the Scenic Loop in Cherokee Park will be open to vehicle traffic. Starting Monda, cars will be able to access Hogan’s Fountain, Rugby Field and the archery range.

Several roads will remain closed to cars. The Olmstead Parks Conservancy said there will be another public meeting to talk about future plans for the loop later this summer.

No sparks

Many communities are preparing for Fourth of July celebrations this weekend, but Oldham County has had to adjust its plans. Oldham County Judge-Executive David Voegele said there will not be a July 4 fireworks show at Wendell Moore Park this year due to rising costs.

Happening today

People in Mt. Washington will have more access to life-saving help as a new EMS service launches Monday.

Mt. Washington Fire & EMS includes two ambulances and another emergency vehicle. It will provide additional assistance to Bullitt County EMS and help with medical emergencies in the area.

"We are excited to officially serve and join this great community," the department said on Facebook.

