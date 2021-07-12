What you need to know for July 12, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Monday.

Here are some top stories from around our area for July 12, 2021.

Funding for food security

The city of Louisville is in the process of figuring out how to spend $340 in federal funding. A community organization focused on increasing food access and lowering food insecurity hopes that it will receive a portion of that money.

The group has requested $30 million, which will be distributed to all its member organizations. That money would help increase food supply and provide more opportunities for things like community gardens.

If you have thoughts or ideas on how the city should spend the American Rescue Plan funding, you can tell the city through an upcoming public meeting or online form.

JCPS releases new mask policy

For right now, the new rule will impact summer programming and will remain in effect until July 27, when the school board will set the rules for the upcoming school year.

School officials said masks are not required for activities held outside.

Finding a home for Gorilla Glue

This weekend’s Empty the Shelters event at Louisville Metro Animal Services was a major success – more than 100 dogs and cats were able to find their forever homes.

However, when the shelter closed Sunday night, one pet was left waiting for his family. A 3-year-old American Bulldog mix named Gorilla Glue is still available for adoption.

Even though the adoption event has ended, Gorilla Glue will remain free to adopt. If you’re interested in meeting this pup, contact LMAS.

