What you need to know for April 8, 2021

New opportunity for homeless community

A van is hitting the streets of Louisville to pick up people who are homeless so they can participate at a worksite and get paid for it. "Another Way," the pilot program from Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, kicked off on Tuesday.

The program will run for the next 10 weeks on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Goodwill will pick up those who are homeless, give them lunch and a ride to a work site. For their work, each person will receive $50.

"This is somebody's dad, somebody's father, somebody's father who just needs help and needs assistance," recovery program manager at Goodwill, Sharon Allgeier said.

Indiana voting bill moves forward

A new law in Georgia has been getting plenty of national attention, but a bill that just passed the Indiana Senate is also receiving criticism for its potential to discourage people from voting.

The bill would require an ID when requesting an absentee ballot and would keep the Indiana Election Commission and governor from expanding mail-in voting or making changes to the time and place of an election.

The sponsors of the bill claim it will help prevent voter fraud, but opponents are concerned that it will keep people from low-income communities or people of color from voting.

A hearing on the bill, SB 535, is scheduled for Thursday.

Promise, Witness, Remembrance

Promise, Witness, Remembrance opened Wednesday. In addition to photos of protests in Louisville, a portion of the exhibit recounts the events leading up to Taylor’s death.

This exhibition is presented for free with support from The Ford Foundation. However, due to capacity restrictions, the Speed Art Museum suggests that guests reserve tickets in advance.

