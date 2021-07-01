What you need to know for July 1, 2021

Here are some top stories for Thursday

The Louisville Police Merit Board voted to uphold the termination of Joshua Jaynes, the LMPD detective who wrote the search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home.

Interim chief Yvette Gentry fired Jaynes in January 2021, saying he violated the department's standard operating procedure by not filling out a required form and lying in the affidavit he submitted to obtain the search warrant.

Jaynes appealed the termination, saying his firing was "disproportionate" when it compares to discipline issued to other officers for similar actions. During his testimony Wednesday, Jaynes said he had no reason to lie for the search warrant and was not untruthful.

Jaynes and his legal team are now looking at next steps and plan to file an appeal with Circuit Court.

Shively Police need your help finding the people responsible for a drive-by shooting that left two people injured earlier this year.

The shooting happened on April 24 in a parking lot near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue.

Police say guests were leaving a private party around 3 a.m. when the suspect or suspects drove past the lot and began shooting. Two people were hit, and multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged.

Police believe the shooting was random and they’re still looking for suspects.

The 71st Madison Regatta will take place July 3 and 4, but event organizers weren't sure if it would happen this year. In March, organizers did not have the $600,000 needed to put on the races.

The Tourism Board and the City of Madison stepped in and donated $50,000 each to make sure the 2021 event was held.

"I can't say how important that was to us, because you can't plan for something financial like that to happen," said Director of Operations Matt True.

The 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and after having a successful Regatta in 2019, it was devastating financially.

