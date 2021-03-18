What you need to know for March 18, 2021

It's Thursday! Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana that you may need to know.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Thursday!

Here are some things going on around Kentuckiana that you may need to know.

For your morning commute... 🚗

If you use the Sherman Minton Bridge to get to and from work, you may need to budget some extra time for your commute starting next week.

Construction on the bridge is set to start in April and crews will begin safety inspections starting March 23.

From March 23 to April 1, the westbound lanes of the bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The eastbound lanes will be closed from April 6-18 on the same schedule.

Officials with the project hope all construction will be completed by 2024.

Back-to-school success 🎒

Wednesday was a big day for some of the youngest students in Jefferson County. The first group of JCPS Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd graders returned to in-person classes for the first time in more than a year.

According to the district, around 7,000 students stepped into the classroom yesterday, kicking off the district’s rolling, hybrid schedule. Most schools reported a smooth return.

Through the end of the school year, meals will be free for all JCPS students - whether they're learning in-person or virtually. The process for picking up curbside meals is changing slightly – families can see those changes here.

Procrastinators, rejoice! 💵

Due to changes in tax laws and issues caused by the pandemic, the IRS is pushing back the tax deadline.

Instead of the original April 15 deadline, Americans will now have until May 17 to file their taxes and make any payments. If you need more time, you can request an extension until Oct. 15.

One of the major changes the IRS has to evaluate is the exclusion of some unemployment benefits from federal taxes included in the American Rescue Plan.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

