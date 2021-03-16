What you need to know for March 16, 2021

Here are some top stories and headlines for Tuesday.

Is early voting here to stay?

A bill up for a vote in the Senate could mean more early voting options for Kentucky voters, but those options would look nothing like the 2020 election season.

House Bill 574 would make the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before Election Day "early voting" days. All ballots would have to be received and counted by the end of Election Day.

One senator said he wasn't a fan of the plan that Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams created for 2020 because the state shouldn't have let "two people decide the manner in which an election takes place."

The Senate will hold their vote on the bill Thursday. If it passes, it will go to Gov. Beshear's desk for signature.

COVID-19 vaccines for the homeless

Several local organizations joined forces with one goal: getting the homeless population vaccinated and protected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wayside Christian Mission gave out doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Monday. After an outbreak at the shelter to end 2020, and with many of the clients dealing with chronic disease, most residents were happy to get the shot and hope to get back to normal.

"I'm lucky to take this," said Patrick Washington, part of the Wayside Christian Mission program.

Fischer highlights issues with review board legislation

Mayor Greg Fischer is urging Louisvillians to contact their state senators to change the civilian review board legislation.

HB 309 was originally written to give the review board the power to investigate any alleged wrongdoings within the Louisville Metro Police Department, but the newest version has been changed.

Metro Council President David James and Councilman Mark Winkler are holding their own news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the bill and the major changes to it.

