What you need to know for March 24, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good Wednesday morning!

We are halfway through the workweek - here are some top stories around Kentuckiana to start your day.

COVID-19 restrictions changing in Indiana

All Indiana residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by March 31, according to Governor Eric Holcomb. Additional mass vaccination clinics will be held in April and a larger employer vaccination program is in the works.

The state public health emergency will be renewed for another 30 days starting April 1, but Holcomb said the statewide mask mandate will be lessened to an advisory on April 6. Masks will still be required in some state and healthcare facilities and Holcomb advised everyone to continue wearing their masks to be safe.

Two Louisville teens shot while on family vacation

A family vacation in Florida turned tragic for a Louisville family Tuesday morning. According to police, two 14-year-old stepbrothers were shot near a Panama City Beach resort around 1:30 a.m. One of them did not survive.

The mother of the teen who survived, who did not want to be identified, said the boys were sitting on the beach listening to music when a stranger walked up to them and asked for a cigarette before shooting them. The mother said her son’s stepbrother jumped in front of him and saved his life.

The incident is still under investigation and a suspect is in police custody.

Postal service changes on the way

Longer delivery times and limited post office hours could be in our future as the United States Postal Service (USPS) prepares to go through a 10-year revamp plan. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy released details of the plan Tuesday.

DeJoy called the plan long overdue, but some think it may be too little too late.

“I think the Postal Service is in real trouble because of the lack of trust a lot of customers have in it now,” said Silas House, a former mail carrier in Eastern Kentucky.

The plan also includes a new fleet of mail vehicles, electric cars and improvements in employee training.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

