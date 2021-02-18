What you need to know for Feb. 18, 2021

We're in the middle of our third (and hopefully last) round of winter weather in Kentuckiana.

Bundle up!

We're waking up to a fresh round of snowfall Thursday morning. Our meteorologists said Louisville could see anywhere from one to three inches of snow between Wednesday night and midday Thursday - and that's on top of what fell earlier this week.

Use caution as you hit the road Thursday morning - most areas around the metro have been salted, but areas that haven't been plowed or treated could be slick.

A Winter Weather Advisory is active for our area through Friday morning and we'll continue to see temperatures below-freezing through the weekend.

Thankfully, this should be the last of the wintry weather for a while!

Another unemployment roadblock: Fraud

Tens of billions of dollars have been lost or stolen in unemployment fraud across the country.

Hackers appear to be taking personal information – possibly stolen in past major cyber-attacks such as the Equifax and Target hacks— to file for unemployment in several states.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has asked state legislatures for $47.5 million to fix the entire unemployment system, including a major reboot to the IT system, but issues are still happening.

This fraud has locked out many legitimate filers--people who need help the most. The WHAS11 FOCUS team talked to some frustrated and concerned unemployed Kentuckians about what they've experienced.

Ward Warriors

After relocating to Cincinnati while their oldest daughter fought leukemia, a Kentucky family was finally given the OK to return to their Larue County home.

That same day, they received even more devastating news, pushing them to fight cancer twice over with their other daughter.

While the family waits for genetic testing results that might help them learn more about why this happened, they want to support other families who are going through similar situations.

"We would love to just see an outpouring of love and support," Karen Ward said. "I don't even know how to do that, but we would love to see that, as a family. We would be the feet for that project, if we could get it going."

To learn more about the #WardWarriors, visit their Facebook page or GoFundMe site.

---

During the month of February, we are highlighting the rich history of African Americans and their impact throughout Kentuckiana. Check out Moments that Matter here.

