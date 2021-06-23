What you need to know for June 23, 2021

Here are some top stories for Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for June 23, 2021.

Board meeting interrupted

Last night’s JCPS Board meeting was interrupted when opponents of critical race theory started chanting and shouting at some of the board members.

Public comments were not allowed, but some people wanted their voices to be heard anyway. Around a dozen disruptive audience members had to be escorted out.

The confrontation happened after board members mentioned the district’s racial equity plan. Teaching critical race theory in schools, which has become a hot topic recently, is not a part of JCPS’ current curriculum and was not an intended discussion topic Tuesday night.

"This is not like him."

Family and friends spent most of the day Tuesday searching for Quintez Brown, a well-known activist in the community and a student at the University of Louisville.

According to police, Brown was last seen at Algonquin Park on Saturday, but there have been some possible sightings of him around the city. Those who know him said his disappearance was out of character and they are concerned about him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brown's family at (502) 936-3860 or LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Pandemic delays hit furniture stores

If you’re in the market for some new furniture, you may need to budget some patience as well. The furniture industry is the latest to face shipping and production delays due to the pandemic.

Normally, furniture would take around two to four weeks to arrive, but some local shops say they’ve been waiting for pieces for up to three months.

If you can’t wait, you may want to check out second-hand and consignment stores – although their stock has been running low, too.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.