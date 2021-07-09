What you need to know for July 9, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hey there - it's Friday!

Before you check out for the weekend, here are some trending stories for July 9, 2021.

Utility assistance available

LG&E has resumed disconnections following a pandemic pause and now thousands of people may have their power turned off if they can’t pay their bills.

If you’re in that situation, there’s help out there, including LIHEAP’s summer cooling program. Those in need could see up to $600, an amount that officials with the city say could make the difference.

Help LMAS empty their shelters

This weekend, you could adopt a dog or cat for free through Louisville Metro Animal Services. The organization is holding an “Empty the Shelters” event for the first time since the pandemic started. Through July 11, all adoption fees will be dropped.

Animals are available at the Animal House Adoption Center on Newburg Road and you can see some of the animals that are available online.

Card only, please

Later this month, Kings Island is going cashless.

The park decided to stop using paper money and coins to make payments made at the park “faster and always secure." If you don’t have a card or a way to make contactless payments (like Apple Pay), Cash-to-Card kiosks will be available to transfer cash to a card with no fee.

School supplies needed!

We want to make sure our local students have everything they need to start the school year off right. WHAS11 is hosting a school supply drive through July 24!

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.