What you need to know for June 17, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for June 17, 2021.

School's in for summer

Summer educational programs aren’t new, but some school districts are seeing record attendance this year. Many kids who missed out on the experiences of in-person school due to COVID-19 are excited to be back in the classroom – even during the summer.

Programs in Jefferson, Hardin and Shelby County are all offering expanded options this year to accommodate the number of interested students.

“This summer is not only full of learning but it's full of joy. We are seeing a lot of smiles and those are unmasked smiles," said Shelby County Chief Academic Officer Susan Dugle.

Woman wanted for cashing fake checks

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says more than $12,000 was stolen from a woman's bank account after her car was broken into. They’re trying to figure out who’s responsible – and they need your help.

The woman suspected of using forged checks to get the money was caught on two different security cameras in Bardstown and Lawrenceburg. If you know her or have any other information that could be helpful, call the Crime Stoppers 24/7 phone line at 582-CLUE.

Order up!

A new food delivery service is launching in Louisville next week. The app, called Foodching, helps sustain local restaurants through deliveries without charging them to use it.

And the restaurants aren’t the only ones benefitting from the service. Customers can round up their total to help support Feed Louisville, an organization providing free meals for the homeless and other people in need.

Keep an eye on your app store of choice – Foodching is expected to launch June 22.

