What you need to know for April 7, 2021

Here are some top stories to start your day.

We're only 10 days away from Thunder Over Louisville - read more here.

Restaurants hit another hurdle

After a tough year, restaurants are working to get back on their feet. However, they are running into another issue: a staffing shortage.

"So many other restaurants are going through and experiencing the same drought of employees," Nichelle Thurston, owner and chef of The Seafood Lady, said. She said she has about 75% of her staff hired for her new NuLu location, but she’s still hoping to fill 11 more open positions.

Bars and restaurants on Fourth Street Live are also hoping to fill another 100 positions as customers get vaccinated and become more comfortable going out to eat.

It’s not just a Louisville issue either - Portage House in Jeffersonville, Ind. is closing its doors until it can hire a full staff.

Help for unemployed Kentuckians

After more than a year, many Kentuckians have still struggled to get their unemployment issues solved. Even when people were able to make phone appointments, they said their questions weren't answered.

Thankfully, those who are waiting on their unemployment will soon be able to get some in-person help. Gov. Andy Beshear said in-person services will begin opening for appointments at more than a dozen regional career centers on April 15.

Need an appointment? You can go online starting at 1 p.m. on April 7 to sign up.

COVID-19 vaccine update

A new study from a medical journal found the Moderna vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 for at least six months. This report was based on follow-up tests in dozens of people who received the vaccine before it was approved.

Last week, Pfizer issued a similar report, showing that their vaccine was also effective for at least six months. However, these studies did not look at the vaccines' effectiveness against the new variants that have recently emerged.

Pfizer and Moderna have said they are working to update their vaccines, or possibly design a booster shot, in case they’re needed against variants.

