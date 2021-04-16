What you need to know for April 16, 2021.

Here are some top stories around our area for Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Friday! The countdown for Thunder Over Louisville is winding down - just a few short hours until everything kicks off! (More info on what you can expect Saturday is listed below.)

Here are some of our top stories for the day.

Indianapolis police are investigating after they say a man killed at least 8 people at a FedEx facility before killing himself. Click here for more on this developing story.

Louisville family mourns loss of teenage son

The family of the 14-year-old boy shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood held a vigil Thursday, remembering the life of Darrin Thiele.

Thiele's aunt, Brandy Beckman told WHAS11 Thiele was a freshman at Butler High School who loved sports and had two younger sisters. The family believes an argument may have led to his murder.

Police are still looking for suspects in Thiele’s murder. If you have any information, you are urged to contact the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Police investigating thefts from youth program

Police in Bullitt County said the former chairman of a local youth program stole thousands of dollars from the program. An arrest warrant was filed this week, but police haven’t been able to track him down.

Hillview Police Chief Bill Mahoney provided the arrest warrant for Charles “Randy” Boggs, which was filed on April 13. Mahoney said police have not been able to find Boggs to arrest him.

One of the leaders of the Greater Bullitt County Youth Football League said Boggs may have taken up to $10,000 from the program through ATM transactions earlier this year.

Thunder Over Louisville is almost here!

Thunder Over Louisville officially kicks off tomorrow! WHAS11’s coverage of the event will begin bright and early at 6 a.m. with a special extended edition of Wake Up Weekends.

After some special presentations from Great Day Live during the late morning and early afternoon, the Thunder Over Louisville 2021 air show will begin at 4 p.m.

At 9:30 p.m., the drone show presentation will begin, followed by the main event – the fireworks – just after 9:40 p.m. This year’s fireworks will be paired with a soundtrack featuring songs of hope and healing.

Remember, the best place to catch all the action on Thunder will be on WHAS11 and whas11.com.

