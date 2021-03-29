What you need to know for March 29, 2021

Happy Monday! Here are some top stories for the day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Monday! Hopefully, everyone could get out and enjoy the beautiful weather we had Saturday!

Here are some top stories happening around Kentuckiana to get you caught up.

Teachers, students head to Frankfort

Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed House Bill 563, known as the “school choice” bill, which would allow families to transfer out of districts they felt failed their students.

He turned down the bill because he said it would move too much money away from public schools - and members of the Jefferson County Teachers’ Association (JCTA) agree. JCTA members plan to caravan outside the state capitol Monday morning to encourage legislators to let the veto stand.

Later Monday, students supporting the CROWN Act, which bans discrimination of protective and natural hairstyles, will also head to Frankfort to make their voices heard. Their rally will be held on the steps of the capitol building around 1 p.m.

Two big 🏀 wins this weekend

Two local teams are moving on in the women’s NCAA Tournament!

No. 4 Indiana defeated No. 1 seed NC State on Saturday, sending the Hoosiers to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. The last time Indiana made it to the Sweet Sixteen was 1983. Indiana will play again Monday night against Arizona, who will also be playing in the Elite Eight for the first time.

Sunday night, the University of Louisville women’s basketball team secured their ticket to the Elite Eight with a win against Oregon. Dana Evans matched her career-high with 29 points, helping the Cardinals advance to the regional final of the tournament for the third straight time. No. 2 Louisville will take on No. 1 Stanford Tuesday night.

Making money off of...money?

Could the $20 in your wallet be worth much, much more? A viral TikTok video claims a $20 bill with a mismatched serial number could be worth more than $500 - and financial experts said that claim is totally legit.

When printing errors happen on U.S. currency, those bills become pretty valuable - and the more unique the error, the more money you’ll get. In fact, one bill with a Del Monte banana sticker stuck on during the printing process sold at auction for $396,000!

You can search through the archives of what kind of currency printing errors have been auctioned off on Heritage Auctions.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.