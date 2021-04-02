What you need to know for Feb. 4, 2021

Here are some top stories happening in Kentuckiana for Thursday.

'It was super violating.'

The St. Matthews Police Department (SMPD) is investigating an August robbery that resulted in over $10,000 worth of items being stolen from a car in a Best Buy parking lot. The owner of the car had multiple electronics and family heirlooms stolen.

She's now seeking the public's help to identify a person of interest in the break-in, which happened at the Best Buy on Shelbyville Road on Aug. 28.

Surveillance video from Best Buy and a liquor store on Hikes Lane shows the person of interest as a large African American man with several distinct tattoos on his arms. He may be driving a dark-colored Chevy Malibu or a Jeep Trailhawk.

If you have a tip, call the Crime Stoppers 24/7 phone line at 582-CLUE (2583).

Ethan keeps on fighting

After a few critical days at a Louisville animal hospital, a dog named Ethan was able to return to the Kentucky Humane Society facility Wednesday.

KHS has been sharing updates on Ethan’s journey since Friday, when he was found abandoned and near death in their parking lot. While Ethan is continuing to progress, he will still be under constant care. The staff said they are “cautiously optimistic” that he will pull through.

Kentucky State Rep. Chris Freeland is pushing for a bill that he says will help animals like Ethan. HB 57 is meant to amend the state’s animal welfare law by adding definitions to torture and changing torture from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class D felony.

"This is really dealing with the worst of the worst types of actions that people may do,” Freeland said.

Update on Louisville's music festivals

For those hoping to enjoy a local music festival in 2021, we have good and bad news.

The bad news is that Bourbon & Beyond and Hometown Rising have been canceled once again. Festival producer Danny Wimmer said his team had to decide which festivals they felt they could host safely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic - and those two didn’t make the cut.

However, rock fans will like the good news: Louder Than Life is still on. The largest rock festival in the United States is currently scheduled for Sept. 23-26 and will be held at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Danny Wimmer Presents said information on this year’s band lineup and ticket sales will be announced in the spring.

