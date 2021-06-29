What you need to know for June 29, 2021

Here are some top stories for Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Tuesday morning!

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for June 29, 2021.

Another mural defaced

Another west Louisville mural dedicated to Breonna Taylor was vandalized this week. Two people sprayed paint on the “Say Their Names” mural at 11th and Main, which features images of both Taylor and George Floyd.

Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The owner of the building has submitted that video to police.

This is the second mural depicting Taylor vandalized in the last month. A mural of Taylor painted on a basketball court at Lannan Memorial Park was vandalized a week after it was unveiled. Police are still trying to figure out who was responsible for that vandalism as well, and there’s a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Don't fall for puppy scams

Pet adoptions surged during the pandemic, but so have pet scams. According to the Better Business Bureau, pet scams comprised nearly a quarter of all online scams and people lost $700 on average.

Before purchasing a pet online, do your research and request to see it in person. It’s also a good idea to avoid wiring money through an app or gift card.

If you’re in the market for a new pet, check your local animal shelters first to make sure you get to go home with the real thing.

Mysterious bird illness investigation

A mysterious illness is leaving birds dead across Kentucky and Indiana. Wildlife officials are still trying to figure out what this illness is and what’s causing it.

If you find any dead or sick birds, you can report them in both states to help wildlife officials with their research. You are also encouraged to take down your bird feeders since it’s unclear how this illness is being transmitted.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.