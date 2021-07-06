What you need to know for July 6, 2021

Here are some top stories around our area for Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Tuesday! We hope everyone had a fun and safe Fourth of July weekend.

Here are some top stories for July 6, 2021.

Bridging the gap

Funding from Louisville Metro Council will help make it possible for more people to own their own homes in Jefferson County. The council nearly tripled the budget for the city’s Down Payment Assistance program, providing $3 million in funds.

The goal of the program is to close the city’s wealth gap by helping people with lower incomes become homeowners.

You can apply for the program here. If you’re in the process of owning your first home, you can get homeownership counseling through the Louisville Urban League to make sure you’re prepared to take the next step.

Renaming campaign

The family of a Bardstown native who served more than three decades in the U.S. Army is hoping to extend his legacy by renaming Georgia’s Fort Benning after him and his wife.

Lt. General Hal Moore was a decorated and prominent leader during the Vietnam War and gained national acclaim for his leadership during the battle in the Ia Drang Valley. He co-authored a book about his experiences that was later adapted into the film “We Were Soldiers” starring Mel Gibson.

Since it is named after a Confederate leader, Fort Benning must undergo a name change within the next three years following a mandate in the National Defense Authorization Act. Lt. Moore’s family hopes the honor goes to him and his wife, Julie, who was a prominent figure for her work with military families.

Fair fun!

It's back! Hardin County Fair organizers are happy to invite families back for six days of fun with all the fixings. The fair runs from July 5 through July 10 and tickets are $12 per person.

The week will be filled with concerts, a monster truck show and the 4-H talent show.

The Kentucky State Fair is set to begin Aug. 19.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.