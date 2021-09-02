What you need to know for Feb. 9, 2021

We're preparing for some active winter weather this week.

Winter weather update

We are expecting some active winter weather this week in Kentuckiana. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Tuesday night until Thursday afternoon and the biggest problem ahead is the potential for problematic ice accumulation.

The forecast is subject to change, but as of right now, we’re expecting a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain between now and Thursday evening.

We’ve seen a mix of snow and wintry mix across Kentuckiana Tuesday morning. Most of metro Louisville is seeing a light dusting while some areas in southern Indiana have picked up between three and four inches of snow.

Several school districts are either operating on a delayed schedule or are canceling in-person instruction. Check the latest closings here.

Tonight into Wednesday, we could see anywhere from ¼” to ¾” of ice accumulation on I-64 and the parkways. Areas north of I-64 will see mainly snow accumulations.

Follow the WHAS11 StormTeam for the latest forecast updates.

Trump's second impeachment trial begins

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins Tuesday. Democrats say Trump’s words and actions incited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which left five people dead, and they want to hold him accountable.

Trump’s lawyers have called the trial “political theater” and claim the Democrats are exploiting the trauma of the Capitol’s riot for their party’s gain.

The trial will begin around 1 p.m. with a debate and vote on whether it’s constitutional to prosecute the former president. Once that’s complete, opening arguments would begin Wednesday at noon, with up to 16 hours per side for presentations.

---

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

