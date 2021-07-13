What you need to know for July 13, 2021

Here are some top stories for Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Here are some top stories from around our area for July 13, 2021.

Stopping local violence

Prosecutors and investigators say Louisville’s record-breaking crime rate can be traced back to just a handful of people - and a lot of the problems are starting online.

A group of accused gang members faced a judge in court Monday and we learned more about how local officials are trying to combat these crimes.

"If we can just calm down the social media wars, perhaps that will calm down the battles on the streets and that will keep the next person from being shot," Assistant Commonwealth Attorney's Elizabeth Jones Brown said. "I want them to know that there are people out here working to stop it."

New vaccine warning

Yesterday, the FDA issued a new warning about a potential link between the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and Guillain-Barre syndrome. The syndrome can cause muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis, but the effects are usually temporary.

About 100 people out of the 13 million Americans who have received the J&J vaccine have developed GBS. There appears to be no risk of developing the disorder from the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Federal benefits resume

Indiana will resume paying federal unemployment benefits following a decision by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The benefits will continue until the lawsuit over Gov. Holcomb’s decision is settled in court.

