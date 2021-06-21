What you need to know for June 21, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Monday.

College and the COVID-19 vaccine

So far, only two Kentucky colleges are requiring the COVID-19 vaccine. Several Indiana schools, including Indiana University and DePauw University, are doing the same and it’s a decision that has been welcomed by some and condemned by others.

Whether you think this is a good idea or not, the data shows that, as of right now, college-aged kids are the most likely to get COVID-19 - and some of the least likely to have the vaccine.

"It brings tears to my eyes"

Over the weekend, people from various walks of life gathered near the Ohio River for the unveiling of a new monument recognizing the forgotten slaves of Kentucky.

“On the Banks of Freedom,” an installation by the (Un)Known Project, features benches mounted with names of the enslaved on a cement platform. Hannah Drake’s poem, “Finding Me,” is etched in the sidewalk nearby.

The monument acknowledges their existence while inspiring future generations so we can move forward with truth and honesty.

Good luck!

Two Louisville natives have punched their tickets to Tokyo!

Over the weekend, Ronnie Baker, a graduate of Ballard High School, qualified for the 100m dash during the Olympic Track & Field Trials.

Sacred Heart alum Brooke Forde will represent Team USA in swimming after qualifying for the Olympic Team earlier this week.

