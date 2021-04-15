What you need to know for April 15, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Thursday!

Chief Shields: LMPD "has to be rebuilt"

During a meeting Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields spoke out about several topics, including the status of the department, recent protests and violent crime in the city.

According to Shields, police departments across the country have had issues with supervision, accountability, and discipline. She said that is something she is working to change.

Shields also said the department can’t solve homicides fast enough due to staffing shortages and a lack of cooperation from shooting victims.

Indiana high schoolers get vaccination opportunity

New Albany Floyd County Schools is hoping to give its students a hint of normalcy as the school year comes to an end. The district is planning to host prom and graduation this year and, to help increase safety at these gatherings, it will host vaccination clinics for students.

The two pop-up clinics will be held at Floyd Central High School and New Albany High School on April 22. The health department is also talking to other schools in the county about doing the same thing.

Getting the vaccine is optional. If a student wants one they will need permission from a parent or guardian per Indiana state guidelines.

Pilot to be honored at Thunder Over Louisville

A southern Indiana pilot killed in a crash earlier this year will be honored at Thunder Over Louisville this weekend. Pilots from Air Force First Lt. Scot Ames Jr.’s squadron will be flying for Ames during the air show Saturday afternoon.

Ames’ mother said when Scot was a child, he always talked about wanting to fly in the air show when he grew up.

“It’ll be a little overwhelming, but it’s going to be a huge honor to see those planes fly over and know that that’s what he would be doing,” she said.

