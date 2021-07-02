What you need to know for July 2, 2021

Here are some top stories for Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's Friyay!

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for July 2, 2021.

It's here! Kentucky officials are expected to name the first winners of the 'Shot at a Million' vaccine lottery Friday.

This drawing is the first of three in which any vaccinated Kentuckian, who is over the age of 18 and entered the lottery, will win $1 million.

Additionally, vaccinated Kentuckians aged 12-17, who entered into the drawing, will win a free full-ride scholarship to any Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school. For this lottery, 15 people in the age group will be chosen to win.

Missed this drawing? No worries, there are two more happening July 30 and August 27.

Former Kentucky state representative and Louisville native Charles Booker is running for U.S. Senate.

The Democrat announced his campaign during a rally at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage Thursday, saying he believes voters are ready to create change.

Booker is looking to unseat Republican incumbent Rand Paul, who will seek a third term in 2022.

"This is not just about winning a race — this is bigger than Rand Paul," Booker said. "This is really about how we change the trajectory of our future."

Booker previously ran for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 Kentucky Primary, ultimately losing the bid to Mitch McConnell challenger Amy McGrath.

Veterans Club Inc. is asking the community to be considerate of veterans as they plan their Fourth of July celebrations. The loud noises associated with fireworks can often act as a trigger to those suffering from PTSD.

If you are planning on setting off fireworks and think you may have a veteran living nearby, let them know beforehand what time you plan on hosting your celebration. That way, they can take whatever precautions they need to.

Additionally, pet owners should be mindful before setting off those July 4th fireworks. Loud noises can scare pets and owners are encouraged to keep their furry friends inside.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.