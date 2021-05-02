What you need to know for Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

Here are your top stories to start the weekend!

Residents unhappy with Dixie Highway changes

Residents on Kurz Way said changes made through the new Dixie Highway Project have created more problems than solutions in their neighborhood. Neighbors said the only way out of their neighborhood now is to make a u-turn at Dixie and Balton. If other drivers don’t yield, they said it could lead to a serious crash.

“I worry every day that somebody doesn’t get hurt or killed in that intersection making that u-turn,” said resident Theresa Nicholson.

Metro Council member Rick Blackwell argued that the intersection is more of an inconvenience than a hazard. John Callihan, the project manager for the new Dixie Highway project, said they looked at every option and the changes they made were intended to make the roadway safer overall.

Blackwell said they will continue to listen to residents’ input, but it’s unlikely that any big changes happen for now.

How to navigate the eviction moratorium

The CDC moratorium doesn't pause all evictions and is not automatic. Tenants must sign a CDC declaration, and give it to their landlord. Tenants must also meet certain criteria to qualify for the moratorium, too.

Since the moratorium is not law, it's still up to local courts to decide whether someone is eligible. Plus, the moratorium doesn’t relieve tenants of their obligation to pay what they owe.

"There are loopholes. It is not a blanket statement that you cannot be evicted. You can be evicted for non-payment of rent," Angie Graf, the Executive Director of Hope of Southern Indiana, said.

If you are on the brink of eviction in Indiana, reach out for legal help immediately. You can find resources here.

A sneak peek at this year's Super Bowl ads

Super Bowl LV is on the horizon and we’re already getting a preview of some of this year’s commercials.

What you won’t see this year is an ad from Budweiser – the company said it’s donating its Super Bowl ad money to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts.

