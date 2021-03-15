What you need to know for March 15, 2021

Good Monday morning! Here are some top and trending stories around Kentuckiana to start your week.

Stop hitting refresh

Who else keeps checking their bank accounts to look for their stimulus payment?! Thankfully there’s an easier way.

The IRS launched its stimulus tracker tool again, so you can see an estimate on when that $1,400 check will be deposited to your account or show up in your mailbox. The tool is only updated once a day, so you don’t need to check it constantly.

The IRS said payments should be sent out over the next few weeks. If you don’t see the right info on the IRS website, you may need to check here to make sure you’re eligible for the payment.

A sad Selection Sunday

It wasn’t the news local basketball fans wanted to hear – for the first time in decades, this year’s NCAA Tournament will not feature UofL, UK or IU.

After a rough season with multiple missed games due to COVID-19, Cardinal fans were holding onto hope that the Louisville team would make it in. On Selection Sunday, UofL was instead listed as the first “standby” team in the tournament. If one of the other teams has to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Cards may get a chance to play.

If you’re still feeling the “madness” and want to fill out a bracket, you can see who will be playing here.

Neighbors to the rescue

A Germantown-Schnitzelberg couple said they hired a contractor to do a small project on their bedroom. But what started as a $3,500 charge for repairs turned into several additional bills and significant property damage.

The couple ended up spending half their life savings to pay the Louisville-based contractor - and they were running out of options.

After seeing posts about the situation on social media, community members came together to lend a hand – turning a nightmare into an act of neighborly love.

“What can I say? God sent me a bunch of angels,” MaryJo Williams said.

That contractor is now facing a felony charge.

