What you need to know for Feb. 17, 2021

Tracking the next winter storm

Round two of wintry weather is headed our way and is expected to start tonight - but we won't see as much accumulation as we did earlier in the week. A Winter Storm Warning is active across the southern half of Kentucky until Friday morning. Metro Louisville is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Right now, it looks like we could see around one to two inches of snowfall for Louisville and southern Indiana, with slightly higher amounts to the south. Much like with the storm on Monday, we could see some sleet mixing in with any snowfall, which would impact the final snowfall totals.

It's important to remember that any sort of wintry weather could impact the commute Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday morning.

Taking care of the community during the cold weather

For many in our community, this stretch of cold weather is really bad news, particularly for those without a roof over their heads.

To help meet some of those needs, the Love Transformation Project’s Country Kitchen food truck served 200 warm meals to the city's homeless population Tuesday. The organization's founder, Calvin Wooten, said he has experienced homelessness himself, so he really has a heart for helping others and he hopes more volunteers can join him on his mission.

Jefferson County Public Schools looked to Dare to Care for help after it had to cancel its meal pick-up service for the second time due to winter weather. JCPS said it hopes to open its meal sites Thursday, but that will depend on the incoming winter storm.

"We're doing all we can to make sure we can get things back to normal tomorrow," said Stan Siegwald, Director of Strategic Initiatives with Dare to Care.

More details added to JCPS re-opening plan

Some JCPS students could be back in a physical classroom by mid-March, according to an update from Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio. He presented a more comprehensive description of the district's re-opening plan Tuesday night.

According to the plan, elementary students could begin returning to school in the third week of March, with middle and high school students potentially returning on a hybrid schedule after Spring Break. Right now, the biggest obstacle will be transportation, but Dr. Pollio said the district is working on finding solutions.

A virtual town hall to answer questions from parents and others about the reopening is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. on the JCPS YouTube page.

