What you need to know for Feb. 10, 2021

Winter weather is the story of the day - here are some of the latest updates. Check here for closings and delays.

Forecast

A wintry mess is still on tap for the middle of this week, but the forecast has shifted some since Tuesday.

Moisture is expected to move in early Wednesday with the possibility of snow and ice continuing all the way through most of Thursday. The potential for significant icing will likely happen late Wednesday into early Thursday.

While there is still some ice expected in metro Louisville, the heaviest accumulations appear to be heading further south. However, any shift in this system could make some big changes in precipitation. It’s a case of where a few miles could make a difference in what type of precipitation is falling.

As of 6 a.m., most areas in metro Louisville were seeing a mix of rain and sleet and southern Indiana had been hit with a light dusting of snow. While there may not be much on the roads visually, there could easily be slick spots on elevated or untreated roadways.

Preparation

Crews in both Louisville and southern Indiana have been actively preparing the roads for this incoming weather.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and city officials said the potential for ice is the biggest concern for them right now. Officials are keeping an eye out for slick spots as crews will tackle the main thoroughfares in the city first. Indiana officials said they are concerned about the falling temperatures – when things get too cold, the salt they use to treat the roads doesn’t work.

With ice in the forecast, Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E) warns power outages are extremely likely to happen. Extra crews are on standby, ready to respond to numerous calls of power outages and preparing for the potential of utility poles falling down.

Impact on vaccine appointments

Local health departments are aware of the possibility of travel issues this week and say they are prepared if people are unable to make their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the regional Kroger vaccine clinics would reschedule appointments that were set for Wednesday and Thursday. The Louisville Metro Department of Health also said it was putting plans in place to notify staff, volunteers and patients if they had to close the LouVax site due to inclement weather.

Vaccination clinics through the Lincoln Trail Health Department and the North Central District Health Department have been rescheduled and the Clark County Health Department in Indiana said it would notify patients if they had to close their clinic.

If you have an appointment scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday, visit your provider’s website and social media pages to check for updates.

