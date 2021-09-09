What you need to know for September 9, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Thursday morning!

Here are some top stories around our area for September 9, 2021.

JCPS families protest state bills

Kentucky lawmakers are moving forward with bills that could change the way schools handle COVID-19, but not everyone is in favor.

In Frankfort, state education committees approved two nearly identical pieces of legislation that have some JCPS parents protesting.

After hours of discussion on day 2 of a special session, Kentucky lawmakers approved revised versions of state Senate and House Bills 1.

On Wednesday evening, a handful of JCPS parents protested, saying lawmakers are missing the mark.

"The kids can only be virtual for so many hours, like why?" local activist Stachelle Bussey said.

Lawmakers are expected to gather Thursday for further discussion on the two bills.

LMPD officer injured in accidental discharge

A police officer was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in the Louisville Metro Police Department property room Wednesday.

Chief Erika Shields said the officer was cleaning his service revolver in the property room when the gun accidentally discharged. He was shot in the stomach. Shields said the shot was "clean," and the officer was taken to UofL Hospital.

Shields said UofL told officials the officer, who has been with LMPD for 15 years, is expected to be OK. He is with his family.

Indiana counties receive grant to boost school safety programs

Nearly 400 schools in Indiana will receive increased funding for school safety after the Indiana Secured School Safety Board approved more than $19 million in state grants.

The Secured School Safety grant program gives grants to schools that can be used on security improvements including school resource officers (SROs), active event warning systems.

Nine counties in southern Indiana are getting more than $1.2 million total. Of those counties, Clark will receive the most funding, split between four school districts.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.