What you need to know for Sept. 8, 2021

September 8, 2021

FBI ends search in Bardstown

After several days, FBI Louisville said it has completed its search for Crystal Rogers in a Bardstown subdivision. Several “items of interest” were uncovered during the search and sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia for analysis.

Details on what those items were haven’t been released, but in a statement, the FBI said it is focused on “bringing to justice the individual(s) responsible for Crystal’s disappearance.”

Day one done

After the first day of Gov. Beshear’s special legislative session, lawmakers have already passed a bipartisan resolution to extend some of the governor’s executive orders on the coronavirus pandemic. The resolution focuses on things like extending temporary waivers for health care licenses and prohibiting price gouging.

There are six other bills lawmakers plan to discuss during the session, but it’s too early to say what will and won’t pass.

Publix is coming!

Publix is expanding to Kentucky and the first location in the Bluegrass State will open in Louisville! The store is planned for the Terra Crossing shopping center in east Louisville, just outside of the Gene Snyder.

A Publix Liquors store will also open next to the supermarket. This will be the first Publix Liquors outside of Florida.

A grand opening date hasn’t been announced yet, but the store could be open by the end of 2023.

