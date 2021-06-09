What you need to know for Sept. 7, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

Here are some top stories from around our area for September 7, 2021.

In session

Gov. Andy Beshear’s special legislative session is set to begin at 10 a.m. today. The governor is planning to ask the legislature to extend his state of emergency until January 15, give school districts more COVID-19 response options and allow him to reinstate a mask mandate in the state.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle said they’re open to compromise, but it’s not clear what will come from this session.

Woman escapes burglar

A woman in Old Louisville is grateful for her safety after she said she was nearly kidnapped Monday. According to police, a man broke into the woman’s house early Monday morning through a side window. When she caught him stealing her property, he demanded her car keys and tried to take her with him.

She was able to get away and ran to a neighbor’s home. The man is still on the loose and police are looking for video footage and other information to bring this person into custody.

More students masking up

Another Indiana school system has adopted a mask requirement. Following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, which allows districts that have a mask mandate to avoid some quarantine procedures, the Silver Creek School Corporation voted to require masks until at least the end of the month.

The superintendent said his ultimate goal is to keep kids in school as much as possible and limiting quarantines will help with that.

