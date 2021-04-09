What you need to know for Sept. 6, 2021

Here are some top stories from around Kentuckiana for Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Monday!

If you're looking for something to do for Labor Day, WorldFest and Mayor Fischer's Hike, Bike and Paddle are both happening today. Click here for more info.

Here are some top stories from around our area for Sept. 6, 2021.

Unemployment benefits end

People who get unemployment payments in Kentucky and Indiana will stop receiving added pandemic benefits starting Monday. Those benefits include $300 in weekly bonus checks and coverage for people who are self-employed.

The theory behind ending these benefits is that if people stop receiving them, they will go back to work and fill the jobs that are currently open. But research shows that this hasn’t been the case for other states who have already ended these benefits.

Special session

Gov. Andy Beshear is calling a special legislative session to address the COVID-19 pandemic as cases and hospitalizations continue to get worse in Kentucky. The session is set to begin Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

The governor is asking lawmakers to address various topics including extending the state of emergency until January of next year. He believes the General Assembly would be able to get through the special session in 5 days.

Unexpected rescue

Officials believe the dog may have been down there for up to two weeks and was surviving off rainwater captured in a turtle shell.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

