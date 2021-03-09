What you need to know for Sept. 3, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Friday.

Here are some top stories from around Kentuckiana for September 3, 2021.

Unemployment struggles continue

Federal unemployment benefits are set to expire on Labor Day in Kentucky, but many residents say they’re still waiting on payments they should have received months ago.

Nancy Deal said the state owes her around $20,000 after her payments mysteriously stopped last September. No one has answered her numerous calls, emails or letters – and getting an in-person appointment has been a frustrating process, too.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet acknowledged that the system could be improved but didn’t make any promises about Deal’s situation.

New late-night safety plan

Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong is changing course on her late-night safety plan for the city. While she originally proposed moving the last call at local bars from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m., she now wants to invest some of the city’s American Rescue Plan funding into hiring new Alcohol Beverage Control officers.

The additional investment will help staff high-traffic bar corridors on the weekends, to keep an eye out for “people who are creating public safety risks.”

The program will have to be discussed by a Metro Council committee, as well as the full council before it can be approved.

Concerts canceled

Organizers said they had to cancel the free concerts on Sept. 8 and Sept. 22 due to the rising surge in COVID cases in Louisville.

“We regret that we are unable to finish out the season and look forward to seeing everyone in 2022,” said Waterfront Park Executive Director Deborah Bilitski.

