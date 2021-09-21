Today's top stories for Sept. 21, 2021

Here are some top stories from around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good Tuesday morning!

Here are some top stories from around Kentuckiana for Sept. 21, 2021.

No contract, for now

It’s back to the drawing board for a contract between the City of Louisville and the Metro Police union. Members of the River City FOP voted against the tentative contract agreement for officers and sergeants last night.

Members said the contract, while it did include raises for LMPD officers, wouldn't do enough to keep officers on the force or help recruit new talent.

The FOP said they hope to begin renegotiation on the officer and sergeant contract soon.

COVID vaccine and kids

On Monday, Pfizer said a lower dose of its COVID-19 vaccine works in kids between the ages of 5 and 11 and would seek emergency use authorization.

CDC estimates show this age group makes up about 10% of Kentucky's total population, which means a good chunk of people would be added to vaccination totals if the FDA and CDC grant emergency use authorization.

The vaccine could be approved for this age group by Halloween.

Heartbreaking discovery

The staff at the Kentucky Humane Society are working to save the life of an emaciated puppy after it was found in a cardboard box outside the shelter over the weekend.

The puppy, believed to be about 6 to 8-months-old, had been suffering for quite some time from skin infections and malnutrition.

If you'd like to donate to the shelter to help with the puppy's care, click here.

PUPPY IN CARDBOARD BOX DUMPED AT KHS: On the morning of Friday, Sept. 17, Kentucky Humane Society staff member Warren... Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Monday, September 20, 2021

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.